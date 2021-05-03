Napa County Farm Bureau celebrates 108th birthday

The Napa County Farm Bureau is marking its birthday this week as the oldest industry organization in Napa County celebrating 108 years of service to the community.

For 108 years, Napa County Farm Bureau (NCFB) has had tradition of serving and balancing the needs of community, agriculture and the environment throughout Napa County.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

From its early stages in 1913, Napa County Farm Bureau has worked to protect and promote Napa County agricultural operations, vineyards, farms and ranches and find solutions to problems facing agriculture. At its inception in 1913, NCFB’s formation satisfied the mandate that a county must have a Farm Bureau prior to University of California providing UC extension services to the county.

As one of the first farm bureaus in California, its founding allowed the organization to pursue a broader policy agenda that was separate from UC Cooperative Extension. Early on in 1913, NCFB formed professional divisions to represent its members at the board of supervisors, in the courts, the legislature and the media. Today, it continues that mission by professionally representing the interests of more than 1,500 agricultural professionals in Napa County.