Napa County Farm Bureau celebrates 108th birthday

The Napa County Farm Bureau celebrates its 108th birthday in May. 

The Napa County Farm Bureau is marking its birthday this week as the oldest industry organization in Napa County celebrating 108 years of service to the community.

For 108 years, Napa County Farm Bureau (NCFB) has had tradition of serving and balancing the needs of community, agriculture and the environment throughout Napa County.

From its early stages in 1913, Napa County Farm Bureau has worked to protect and promote Napa County agricultural operations, vineyards, farms and ranches and find solutions to problems facing agriculture. At its inception in 1913, NCFB’s formation satisfied the mandate that a county must have a Farm Bureau prior to University of California providing UC extension services to the county.

As one of the first farm bureaus in California, its founding allowed the organization to pursue a broader policy agenda that was separate from UC Cooperative Extension. Early on in 1913, NCFB formed professional divisions to represent its members at the board of supervisors, in the courts, the legislature and the media. Today, it  continues that mission by professionally representing the interests of more than 1,500 agricultural professionals in Napa County.

“This week marks an exciting milestone in the 108 years that the Napa County Farm Bureau has served Napa County,” said Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau. “We are proud of the many significant contributions and achievements this generation and past generations of the Farm Bureau have made to the Napa Valley. As we embark on a dynamic new chapter for the Farm Bureau, we are looking forward to creating even more meaningful successes for our valley and our community.”

Throughout the week, the Napa County Farm Bureau will be celebrating its 108th birthday with members and the community at large. Celebrations will encompass everything from distributing 108 Ag In The Classroom educational materials to Napa County schools to social media giveaways to the community.

Find more information at napafarmbureau.org/.

