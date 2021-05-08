Napa Valley Grapegrowers host Community Appreciation Week

The Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG) is celebrating its 46th anniversary in May, and to mark this milestone, it is partnering with local restaurants to host a Community Appreciation Week May 10 through 14.

Participating businesses will serve Napa Valley grape grower-themed dishes, drinks and special offers in celebration of Napa Valley agriculture and the community.

Participants and specials include:

-- AVOW, 813 Main St., Napa: appetizer and cocktail combo, $35

-- Carpe Diem, 1001 Second St., Napa: wine-based cocktail ($13)

-- Hog Island Oyster Co., 610 First St., Oxbow Market, Napa: halibut crudo, $24

-- Naysayer Coffee Roasters, 1331 First St., Napa: custom NVG blend for purchase, $18 with 25% donated back to NVG

-- Mustards Grill, 7399 St. Helena Highway, Yountville: complimentary corkage and 25% off the "Mustards Grill Napa Valley Cookbook," if you mention “Napa Valley Grapegrowers”

For more information, visit the event page, 2021 Community Appreciation Week, at napagrowers.com.