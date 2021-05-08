 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Grapegrowers host Community Appreciation Week

Napa Valley Grapegrowers host Community Appreciation Week

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley Grapegrowers logo

The Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG) is celebrating its 46th anniversary in May, and to mark this milestone, it is partnering with local restaurants to host a Community Appreciation Week May 10 through 14.

Participating businesses will serve Napa Valley grape grower-themed dishes, drinks and special offers in celebration of Napa Valley agriculture and the community.

Participants and specials include: 

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!

-- AVOW, 813 Main St., Napa: appetizer and cocktail combo, $35

-- Carpe Diem, 1001 Second St., Napa: wine-based cocktail ($13)

-- Hog Island Oyster Co., 610 First St., Oxbow Market, Napa: halibut crudo, $24

-- Naysayer Coffee Roasters, 1331 First St., Napa:  custom NVG blend for purchase, $18 with 25% donated back to NVG

-- Mustards Grill, 7399 St. Helena Highway, Yountville: complimentary corkage and 25% off the "Mustards Grill Napa Valley Cookbook," if you mention “Napa Valley Grapegrowers”

For more information, visit the event page,  2021 Community Appreciation Week, at napagrowers.com.

Napa Valley is arguably one of the most beautiful places in the world. To celebrate Napa Valley's natural beauty, we asked readers to send us their scenic Napa Valley shots to showcase its many wonders. These are some of our favorites.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News