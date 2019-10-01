Home-rental company Airbnb may eschew an IPO in favor of a direct listing, according to a Bloomberg report, following a rocky summer of tech public offerings.
In a direct listing, also known as a direct offering, existing shares are sold to investors and other stakeholders. No new shares are created, as is the case with an IPO. That method allows a newly listed company to skip paying for the expensive process of publicly listing, as well as detailing its books to investors.
Opening its books proved problematic for coworking space WeWork, which indefinitely delayed its IPO this week. Investor scrutiny of the company's governance and growth strategy increased after an initial filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August. WeWork, which had been privately valued at $47 billion in January, was reportedly considering an offering that would value the company as low as $10 billion before it pulled its IPO, according to Reuters.
Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Airbnb previously announced it would go public in 2020, without providing other details.
Since its founding in 2008, San Francisco-based Airbnb has grown into a home-rental platform with more than 7 million rental listings across nearly 200 countries, according to the company. The company said in September that its second quarter revenue was "substantially more than $1 billion," the second such quarter in its history.
Airbnb has also attracted significant criticism from governments, housing advocates and the hospitality industry, which say the company facilitates illegal short-term renting and adds housing problems to cities.
If it does choose the direct offering route, Airbnb will follow in the footsteps of messaging platform Slack, which went public in June. Slack began trading at $38.50, higher than its reference price of $26. On Tuesday, it was trading just below $23 per share.
The only other major company to pursue a direct offering recently is music streaming company Spotify, which when public in April 2018.
A direct offering for Airbnb would cap what has been a rocky few months for tech companies trying to raise capital on the public equity markets. While WeWork was unsuccessful in moving forward with its IPO, ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft had IPOs that failed to value the companies as high as expected.