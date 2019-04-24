(May 24, PG)
Starring: Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Marwan Kenzari.
There was a bit of backlash when the first trailer dropped for Disney's live-action remake of its 1992 animated hit. Some internet wags compared Smith's Genie - described as a hip-hop take on the motor-mouthed character originally voiced by the late Robin Williams - to Tobias Fünke from "Arrested Development." But if the Mouse House's boldly revisionist "Dumbo" - the first of three live-action remakes of Disney classics this year - is any indication, such fresh thinking might not be a bad thing.
That's a sword that cuts both ways. This story of a ragamuffin (Massoud) in love with a sultan's daughter (Scott) is directed by Guy Ritchie, a filmmaker who has already proved, in adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes canon and Arthurian legend, that he has a sometimes unhealthy disregard for source material.