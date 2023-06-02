Sept. 5, 1936—May 18, 2023

NAPA—Aletha Rose Decker was born in Klamath Falls, OR. Aletha worked tirelessly to raise her three children and pursued her education in nursing, attending Napa College while working at Napa State Hospital. After 25 years of service, she retired as a Nurse Supervisor.

Aletha met her wonderful husband Derrell Decker and was married in 1971. During their years together, they traveled extensively across the US, Mexico, Canada, and Europe, enjoying numerous adventures. Aletha cherished Christmas and delighted in gathering her family for joyful celebrations. Her home served as a warm and welcoming haven not only for neighborhood kids but also for her many friends and family.

Aletha is survived by her husband of 52 years, Derrell; and her children: Anita (Lynn), David(Martha), and Patricia(Rick). She also leaves behind five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Dear Mamma Bear, Mammie, Mom, Grammy, your absence will be deeply felt. You dedicated yourself wholeheartedly and now it's time for you to find tranquility.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 24, 2023, 11:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m. in Napa, at 2208 Trower Ave.