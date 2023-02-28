Wine production in the Balkans, which includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, and Turkey, dates back to before the Romans.

In Bulgaria specifically, there is evidence of winemaking since 4000 B.C. And in the 1980s, Bulgaria was the second largest producer of bottled wine after France. Of course, it was more about quantity over quality. And 90 percent of the production went to the Soviet Union with only a small amount of the best quality wines going to Europe, mostly to the UK.

But when the Soviet Union collapsed, so did the wine industry. Everything went from state-run to privatized and quality continued to suffer. That was until the year 2000 when things started to shift, and money started to come in from the EU. French and Italian winemakers, including Michel Rolland, had already started coming to Bulgaria. And in 2011, Robert Hayk returned to Bulgaria with business partner Tina McKendree with the goal to bring Bulgarian wines to the U.S.

Robert was living in Moscow after the Soviet Union collapsed. He was 18 years old and moved back to Armenia to take care of his grandmother. There was a war, and he was living with no electricity and in dire circumstances. In 1999, Robert got a job with the US Embassy in Armenia. His boss then invited him to move to Bulgaria and work for the US Embassy in Bulgaria. Bulgaria was also going through a transition period, but as Robert explained, “it was better than what was happening in Armenia, which was totally cut off from the world.” He brought his family to Bulgaria and worked there for four years. He learned the language, made friends, and fell in love with the country.

Robert then moved to the U.S. and worked at the World Bank. Ultimately, he knew he wanted to return to Bulgaria and work in agriculture and finance. Sixty percent of Bulgaria is agricultural land and wine is a part of Bulgarian culture with 50 percent of the people making their own wine at home. With Bulgaria’s history with wine, Robert focused on the wine industry. While Bulgaria is a member of the EU and NATO, it is still a poor country and Robert has set a goal to revitalize an industry to help the local community. It is not just the production of wine, but also the marketing, tourism, and any other aspect that will help create opportunities for people to be able to stay home in Bulgaria. In helping one industry flourish, he is hoping to build a sense of pride for Bulgarians.

When Robert returned to Bulgaria in 2001, he worked with enologists to understand the terroir. The wines that had been produced during the Soviet Era were uniform, formulaic wines. There was no emphasis on terroir as all the grapes were blended for industrial production. Bulgaria still largely looked at viticulture as industrial. Working with growers and producers, Robert has been changing the focus to terroir.

During the Soviet era, international varieties were mass planted in Bulgaria. Today, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc make up almost three-quarters of the planting. And Bulgaria also has many indigenous varieties which had been preserved and are being reintroduced.

When looking to market Bulgarian wine to the U.S., the question is, do you start with grape varieties that are familiar but can be grown anywhere? Or do you focus on indigenous grapes that are interesting, but no one knows them and cannot pronounce them? Robert explained the challenge of “bringing a region that nobody knows, in which nine out of 10 people can’t find on a map, and 10 out of 10 don’t know they produce wine, and then bringing a grape variety no one can pronounce and do not know.” So, they decided to start with Cabernet Sauvignon, the number one grape in the U.S.

“With Cabernet, the field is large and competitive,” Robert said. “But we can find a market with price and quality.” It is a way to introduce Bulgarian wine to the U.S. market. It is a way to get the conversation started and Robert is building a foundation.

While the focus is initially on international varieties, they also work with one indigenous Bulgarian variety, Gamza. Gamza is a red grape variety that has been cultivated in northern Bulgaria since ancient times. It is a late-ripening, thin-skinned variety that prefers cooler climates and thrives on windy hills. It is likened to Pinot Noir or Gamay.

Robert and Tina have brought in their own enologists and viticulturists. They work closely with growers and producers. And so far, it has worked. In the first year that they started, they sold 7000 bottles of wine in the U.S., specifically in Chicago where there is a Bulgarian community. A decade later, they are selling 600,000 bottles per year.

There are two labels currently in the market: Rough Day and Bulgariana. Both labels offer both quality and value. Robert and Tina, under their company G&B Imports, promote sustainable practices, and all the farmers and producers they work with adhere to their high standards. They also believe in transparency and do not use any animal products, hormones, or unhealthy additives.

Rough Day offers single-varietal wines made from Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as a rosé made from Gamza. Rough Dog wines retail from $11-$13 and are distributed nationally. What is eye-catching about Rough Dog wines is the playful label which has a dog on it. The fun packaging is what captures consumers’ eyes, as well as the familiar grape varieties. The fact that the wines are from Bulgaria is an added surprise.

Bulgariana was a label initially exclusive to Total Wine & More but as of 2023 is available nationally. The Bulgariana label offers Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Gamza, and Cabernet Sauvignon that retail for $15-$17, as well as a red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah that retails for $21.99.

Robert and Tina are introducing Bulgarian wine to the U.S. on an entry level, but the plan is to slowly introduce higher quality wines and then native varieties. To do this, Robert is focused on elevating the viticultural practices. To set by example, they are working towards owning their own vineyards and doing their own production. “We want to be our own example of what you should be doing. The raw material is there, and we want to help the producers understand,” Robert explained.

Robert and Tina are dedicated to following best practices and being transparent. They want to focus on terroir. They want to have full control from grape to glass and are becoming more terroir focused. Ultimately, they are “hell-bent on putting Bulgarian wine on the map.”