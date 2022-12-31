 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alta

Alta

Hi I'm Alta! I am an 8 month old kitty! I am very sweet and ready for a new family!... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News