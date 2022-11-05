 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Canyon at Petaluma football box score

American Canyon 35, Petaluma 23

Friday night at Ellison Field

American Canyon;7;7;6;15;—;35

Petaluma;0;7;10;6;—;23

First Quarter

AC—Anderson 26 run (Shergill kick), 1:29

Second Quarter

P—Shaw 7 pass from Ellis (Levy kick), 10:54

AC—Anderson 1 run (Shergill kick), 5:08

Third Quarter

P—Shaw 5 pass from Ellis (Levy kick), 9:06

P—Levy 18 field goal, 5:00

AC—Harris 55 run (kick failed), 2:22

Fourth Quarter

AC—Anderson 9 run (Aken run), 5:42

AC—Castillo 2 run (Shergill kick), 1:49

P—Shaw 4 pass from Ellis (pass failed), 1:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—American Canyon: Anderson 20-160-3, Castillo 13-80-1, Harris 4-70-1, Liu 8-31, Conlon 1-5. Petaluma: Pologeorgis 6-96, Berncich 10-22, Ellis 4-17, Miller 2-0.

PASSING—American Canyon: Anderson 3-4-0-0-21. Petaluma: Ellis 10-22-1-0-110.

RECEIVING—American Canyon: Conlon 2-15, Kates 1-6. Petaluma: Shaw 4-36-3, Soper 1-33, Pologeorgis 2-26, Stolarczyk 1-6, Flannery 1-5, Sundell 1-4.

