American Canyon at Sonoma Valley football box score

American Canyon 42, Sonoma Valley 6

Friday night in Sonoma

American Canyon;7;7;14;14;—;42

Sonoma Valley;0;6;0;0;—;6

First Quarter

AC—Lee 10 pass from Espejo (Stockford-Reid kick)

Second Quarter

SV—Dominguez 40 run (run failed)

AC—E. Anderson 2 run (Stockford-Reid kick)

Third Quarter

AC—Fisher 10 run (Anderson run)

AC—Fisher 42 pass from Espejo (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

AC—Liu 5 run (Stockford-Reid kick)

AC—Liu 15 run (Stockford-Reid kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—American Canyon: Liu 8-84-2, E. Anderson 18-54-1, Lee 3-30, Yumang 3-14, Fisher 1-10-1, K. Anderson 1-4, Espejo 2-(minus 14). Sonoma Valley: Vasquez 16-42, Dominguez 8-31-1, Alvarez 8-6, Morales 3-1, Baker 3-(minus 2).

PASSING—American Canyon: Espejo 11-17-2-1-125. Sonoma Valley: Dominguez 0-5-0-1-0.

RECEIVING—American Canyon: Fisher 5-84-1, Lee 4-34-1, Angold 1-9, Yumang 1-(minus 2). Sonoma Valley: None.

