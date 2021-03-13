American Canyon at Sonoma Valley football box score

American Canyon 42, Sonoma Valley 6
Friday night in Sonoma
American Canyon;7;7;14;14;—;42
Sonoma Valley;0;6;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
AC—Lee 10 pass from Espejo (Stockford-Reid kick)
Second Quarter
SV—Dominguez 40 run (run failed)
AC—E. Anderson 2 run (Stockford-Reid kick)
Third Quarter
AC—Fisher 10 run (Anderson run)
AC—Fisher 42 pass from Espejo (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
AC—Liu 5 run (Stockford-Reid kick)
AC—Liu 15 run (Stockford-Reid kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—American Canyon: Liu 8-84-2, E. Anderson 18-54-1, Lee 3-30, Yumang 3-14, Fisher 1-10-1, K. Anderson 1-4, Espejo 2-(minus 14). Sonoma Valley: Vasquez 16-42, Dominguez 8-31-1, Alvarez 8-6, Morales 3-1, Baker 3-(minus 2).
PASSING—American Canyon: Espejo 11-17-2-1-125. Sonoma Valley: Dominguez 0-5-0-1-0.
RECEIVING—American Canyon: Fisher 5-84-1, Lee 4-34-1, Angold 1-9, Yumang 1-(minus 2). Sonoma Valley: None.