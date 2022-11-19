 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Canyon at Windsor football playoff box score

Windsor 35, American Canyon 34

NCS Division 3 Playoff Semifinal

Friday night at Windsor High

American Canyon;0;22;0;12;—;34

Windsor;7;20;0;7;—;35

First Quarter

W—H. Anderson 7 pass from J. Anderson (Behrens kick), 2:14

Second Quarter

AC—Liu 2 run (kick wide), 10:35

W—H. Anderson 88 run (Behrens kick), 9:17

AC—Liu 1 run (Liu run), 8:01

W—Morris 40 run (Behrens kick), 5:30

AC—Anderson 10 run (Aken run), 1:52

W—Erickson 64 pass from J. Anderson (pass failed), 1:07

Fourth Quarter

AC—Anderson 39 run (run failed), 11:46

W—H. Anderson 69 run (McFerren pass from J. Anderson), 11:33

AC—Anderson 11 run (pass failed), 4:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—American Canyon: Liu 26-150-2, Anderson 7-101-3, Castillo 7-43. Windsor: H. Anderson 3-160, Morris 9-74-1, J. Anderson 6-26, McFerren 2-0.

PASSING—American Canyon: Anderson 9-13-0-0-137. Windsor: J. Anderson 11-19-2-0-179, H. Anderson 0-1-0-0-0.

RECEIVING—American Canyon: Kates 5-67, Conlon 2-67, Harris 1-3, Liu 1-0. Windsor: Erickson 4-96-1, H. Anderson 3-36-1, Kingwell 2-41, Smith 2-6.

