American Canyon at Windsor football playoff box score

Windsor 35, American Canyon 34
NCS Division 3 Playoff Semifinal
Friday night at Windsor High
American Canyon;0;22;0;12;—;34
Windsor;7;20;0;7;—;35
First Quarter
W—H. Anderson 7 pass from J. Anderson (Behrens kick), 2:14
Second Quarter
AC—Liu 2 run (kick wide), 10:35
W—H. Anderson 88 run (Behrens kick), 9:17
AC—Liu 1 run (Liu run), 8:01
W—Morris 40 run (Behrens kick), 5:30
AC—Anderson 10 run (Aken run), 1:52
W—Erickson 64 pass from J. Anderson (pass failed), 1:07
Fourth Quarter
AC—Anderson 39 run (run failed), 11:46
W—H. Anderson 69 run (McFerren pass from J. Anderson), 11:33
AC—Anderson 11 run (pass failed), 4:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—American Canyon: Liu 26-150-2, Anderson 7-101-3, Castillo 7-43. Windsor: H. Anderson 3-160, Morris 9-74-1, J. Anderson 6-26, McFerren 2-0.
PASSING—American Canyon: Anderson 9-13-0-0-137. Windsor: J. Anderson 11-19-2-0-179, H. Anderson 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING—American Canyon: Kates 5-67, Conlon 2-67, Harris 1-3, Liu 1-0. Windsor: Erickson 4-96-1, H. Anderson 3-36-1, Kingwell 2-41, Smith 2-6.