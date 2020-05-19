Americans are moving less, and that's bad for the economy

I know older journalists who started their careers back in the 1970s and moved even more. It was what you did to get ahead. It's a price many two-income families don't want to pay these days, and I don't blame them. Even now I cringe every time I see a moving van.

The soaring cost of housing in some parts of the country also impedes moves. California and the Northeast have particular trouble attracting migrants from other areas. This can create labor shortages, particularly for lower- and middle-income jobs. Some California towns fret that teachers and police officers can no longer afford to live nearby. That's not good.

Meanwhile, lower-cost states like Florida and Texas have profited by attracting immigrants from other states. If that in-flow slows, as some economists are predicting, it will hurt their economies.

What effect the coronavirus-induced recession will have on mobility is unclear. Home prices are holding up so far, but there is early evidence that fewer homes are being sold, which could depress mobility. There's a dramatic increase in people working from home under the state quarantines, and if some of that shift becomes permanent, it could hurt the number of job-related moves, according to the Harvard research brief.

On the other hand, the Harvard brief says there could be a "spike in mobility" after the quarantine ends and unemployed Americans look for cheaper housing. And it warns ominously: "There may also be a substantial increase in evictions and foreclosures after temporary bans end, unless payment assistance is provided on a large scale."