Amoeba Music unsure if it can 'weather the COVID-19 storm'

Amoeba Music, arguably California’s most beloved record store chain, is in financial trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reaching out to music fans for help.

“We have weathered many storms _ 911, recessions, the Internet, downloading and streaming,” reads a statement from Amoeba Music. “But we don’t know that we can weather the COVID-19 storm.

“All three of our stores have been closed since mid-March and must remain closed indefinitely. With no way to generate income, our savings are running out, with bills and rent coming due, and with a primary commitment to our staff, who we are trying to keep as healthy and financially sound as possible.”

To help ease the financial woes, Amoeba Music _ which has locations in Berkeley, San Francisco and Los Angeles _ is asking for donation via a GoFundMe page.

The goal is to raise $400,000. And, at last check, the GoFundMe page had brought in about $85,000.

Amoeba is also looking at other sources of funding to keep the stores in business.