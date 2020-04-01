An updated list of rescheduled Bay Area concerts, shows and more

-- Little Big Town performs two rescheduled shows, Jan. 15-16, at the Fox Theater in Oakland, ticketmaster.com. The shows were originally scheduled for April 17-18.

-- Heather McMahan: The Farewell Tour is now set for Aug. 13-14 at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in San Francisco, ticketmaster.com. The shows were originally scheduled for May 7-8.

Previously announced dates:

-- Jazz sextet Seascape Sounds, led by saxophonist Ken Fukui and featuring the vocal stylings of Le Perez, will headline at San Jose's Tabard Theatre, May 30, rescheduling its delayed performance. "A Night of Swing Music and Dance" will also include free swing dance lessons before the band takes the stage. The lessons start at 7:30 p.m., and you can try out your new moves when the band starts performing at 8 p.m.

-- Marc Anthony rescheduled his date at the SAP Center in San Jose, originally March 20, to Oct. 9. All tickets purchased for the postponed show will be honored on the new date.

-- Hammer Theatre Center announced its revised schedules for the spring National Geographic Live speaker series, which brings leading scientists, explorers, authors, photographers and filmmakers to the stage, and its National Theatre Live HD screenings.