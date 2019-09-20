My note from earlier this month inviting you to give us feedback on the Register generated a lot of response.
Several people emailed to compliment the paper, which was great, and a few others offered some technical suggestions or questions. For example, why no search function on the phone app? (A technical oversight by our corporate IT team. It's coming back in a pending update). I was able to help a number of members who were having trouble logging in to get around the extra ads and surveys that non-members see.
A couple of people offered some very insightful critiques. One raised the question of ideological balance in editorial cartoons (I try, but it's hard).
Another member asked if we could beef up our school coverage, which is worthy of some further discussion. We lost our last full-time education reporter five years ago and could not fill the position. For a few more years, we had another staffer who did it part time, but that was never wholly satisfactory either. And earlier this year, that staffer's position was eliminated too, leaving us trying to keep tabs on the schools using the already phenomenally busy Barry Eberling and Howard Yune, who cover county and city politics respectively.
We're aware that this is a glaring hole in our coverage. We just managed to fill one critical hole in the newsroom, hiring a full-time wine industry reporter. If and when I am able to add positions or reshuffle staff, a full-time education beat is on the top of my list.
The biggest reaction my last note got, however, surprised me. It was the small photo of my desk that I threw in at the bottom. I almost didn't add it because, well, who wants to see my desk? Weird, right? Wrong - at least half a dozen people wrote in to tease me about how neat my desk is ("Your desk is far too neat for a journalist. Do you really work there?") and my conspicuous absence ("the photo of your empty desk would be enhanced with you in the chair. Do you want to be incognito?").
So here's the short answer. Yes, I like a neat desk, but I achieve it only by making piles. If I ignore a pile long enough, most of the items in it will become outdated and I can discard them. Kind of a natural filter system.
So, by (semi) popular demand, here is an actual photo of my desk in action during a work day, including several piles of varying urgency.