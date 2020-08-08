× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 60th wedding anniversary

The Chapel at Carson City, Nevada, was the setting for nuptials on August 2, 1960, uniting Sandra (Sandy) McClure and Eugene (Gene) Hoover, both of Napa.

Reverend A. S. Shiriver, retired Presbyterian minister of Carson City, officiated at the ceremony, which was attended by relatives and friends.

Sandra remembers that Rev. Shiriver was a bit late for the ceremony. He had been fishing out back and came in wearing his waders and carrying a fishing pole. It only took him a few minutes to remove the fishing gear to present himself properly.

The couple had met in Napa when Gene’s family moved across the street from Sandy’s family in 1957.

Following the nuptials, the couple lived at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California while Gene completed his military assignment.

They have lived in Sacramento, Reno, and Orangevale and Roseville, California, while Gene pursued his career with Equifax Insurance Services. Gene and Sandra owned a hardware store in Sacramento for some years, which kept them very busy.

Gene is a past president of the Reno Lions Club and past president of the Napa Sirs #65.