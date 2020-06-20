Brown's celebrate 7 years of marriage at Atlas Peak ranch

Garrett and Beverly Brown of Napa celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on June 8th. Their children —Richard, Dan, Christine, and Jeanine — gathered at their ranch on Atlas Peak Road for a special presentation of a slide show with pictures dating from 1945 to the present. Attendees strolled through their rose garden, where a picture was taken to commemorate the occasion, followed by lunch. Garrett had his Marine uniform from World War II on display, and Beverly displayed the hat and shoes she wore at their wedding ceremony. They regaled family with stories about World War II, about first meeting in Vallejo, and marrying in Kansas just weeks later. Their wedding ceremony lasted 5 minutes at the cost of $5, or whatever they’d like to give! Garrett had a successful business career in Napa, developing Stucco Stone Products, before selling the company and retiring in 1991. Together, they raised 6 children with Beverly the full-time homemaker and avid gardener. Currently they have 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Their love for the Bible and serving Christ is exemplary to all who know them. They’ve lived in Napa for over 65 years and on their ranch on Atlas Peak Road for over 50 years. They’ve survived 2 major fires with their property virtually unscathed, celebrated many milestones together, and blessings too numerous to count. The plan originally was for the entire family, more than 50 people, plus old friends, would gather to celebrate the incredible milestone of 75 years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it became clear that the celebration would have to be much smaller.. As Beverly said, “Can you imagine not being able to hug?” The Browns are members of Napa Valley Community Church and still drive on occasion to the church for worship. 2 Corinthians 9:6 says, “He who sows generously will also reap generously,” a Scripture’s truth that can be seen in the Brown’s life together. Garrett would certainly agree with Proverbs 12:4, which says, “A wife of noble character is her husband’s crown.” And, finally, their marriage is described in Proverbs 16:31: “Gray hair is a glorious crown; it is found in the ways of righteousness.”