Burrells celebrate 70 years of marriage

Robert and Isabelle have enjoyed numerous hobbies together, including travel, golf, organic gardening, and bridge. The pair have traveled to all but one continent and only missed Antarctica due to poor weather conditions when traveling by ship around Cape Horn, South America. They also enjoyed many years of travel throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico in their RV, often on the road for months at a time. Golf was a passion for the couple. Their travels allowed them to enjoy the game in a variety of locations when not playing their home course — Napa Valley Country Club. Both worked at gardening their whole lives, with a special passion for homegrown tomatoes, lemon cucumbers, and watermelons. Their fuyu persimmon tree still supplies many friends, family, and neighbors with its sweet fruit. Until recently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple also regularly hosted friends and played bridge.