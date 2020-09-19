Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Nicks celebrate 50 years of marriage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andy and Nancy Nicks met in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1969. He was completing a medical internship at Tripler Army Medical Center, and she was waiting to begin flight attendant school for Pan American Airlines. She was working in the bar at the Officer’s Club, and he was, therefore, often in that bar.

They were married on September 19, 1970 and started married life in Pensacola, Florida where he was attending the US Navy Aerospace Medical Institute. They were in Colorado Springs for a year before moving to the Presidio in San Francisco where Dr. Nicks completed a residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Letterman Army Medical Center. He joined the Radiology Medical Group of Napa in 1976.

Nancy served the community as Board Chair at Justin Siena High School and as the Foundation President at Justin. She also served as President of the Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation.

They have two children: Christian (Danielle) of Sydney Australia, and Emilie (David) of Washington, D.C. Grandchildren in Australia are Harper (5) and a soon to be born granddaughter. Collin (6) and Gray (4) are their grandchildren in Washington. Andy and Nancy are greatly missing seeing them due to COVID.

The secret to a long and loving marriage is always to think of the other before you think of yourself.