Dyes celebrate 70 years of marriage

For the majority of their marriage they have lived in Napa, where they raised their five children. Stan is a musician who has been involved with bluegrass jams in a variety of venues over the years, and has been a regular performer at the Napa Valley Porchfest. Anne, whose career as an registered nurse at the Veterans Home of California at Yountville spanned over 30 years, has been a regular prize winner in the crochet and knitting contests at the Napa County Fair. They have spent many happy years travelling the U.S., especially seeking out bluegrass festivals where they have made many friends.