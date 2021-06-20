George and Brenda Lewis celebrate 60th anniversary

George and Brenda Lewis of Napa celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary aboard the Star of Honolulu with a sunset dinner cruise in Waikiki, Oahu. The couple also did plenty of sunbathing and sightseeing while staying at the Hale Koa resort and spa., including an unforgettable day aboard the Battleship Missouri and Arizona at the Pearl Harbor Monument. George and Brenda were married on June 3, 1961, in St. John Church in Brenda's hometown of Middlesex, England, where George was stationed during his U.S. Air Force career.