George and Susan Griffiths

George and Susan Griffiths will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 19. The happy couple were wed in 1969 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and made their home in Napa where they still reside. Their children, Bill and Linda, as well as all of George and Susan’s family and friends send them heartfelt congratulations and love on their 50 years together.

