Lamps celebrate 60 years
February 14, 1959 was a very special day for George Lamp and Joyce Switzer. They were married 60 years ago on that day. Both hailed from Richmond, CA and met while working for Ma Bell. They were blessed with 2 children, Lori (Sven) and David (Stephanie), grandchildren Ryan, Stephen (Heather), Holly and sweet little Eleanor. All reside in Napa. The Lamps have had an adventurous life! Humor has brought them through good times and bad. Time has been spent on many a camping trip, cruises to exotic lands, travels to far away countries and laughs and good friends all along the way. Their favorite trip, and there have been many, is their time in Italy with “The Italian Girls”. Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad!