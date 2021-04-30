Rodney and Sharon Land celebrate 50 years of marriage

A year overdue, Rodney and Sharon Land were finally able to celebrate 50+ years of marriage and Rod's 80th birthday with a gathering of friends and family in Oregon.

The couple was married on April 4, 1970, and they have two children, Mark Land of Napa and Shawna Land Pacheco or Oregon; 4 grandchildren, Samantha, Elijah, Rylee, and Emery; and one great grandchild, Grayson.

The couple lived for 65 years in Napa and currently live in Winston Oregon, where the gathering took place.

Rodney worked at Clos Du Val, and Sharon worked as a beautician for the last 55 years.