Rubios celebrate 40th anniversary

Pam and Chris Rubio

 Submitted photo

Pam and Chris Rubio of Rutherford celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary in Oahu, Hawaii where they spent their honeymoon 40 years ago. Due to Chris' Military status, they were able to stay at the Prestigious Military Hotel, Hale Koa — Fort DeRussy — right on Waikiki Beach.

The couple were married on June 6, 1981, and have one son, Christopher, who with his wife, Veronica, lives in the Napa Valley. Pam, a third-generation Napa County resident, and Chris, a second-generation Napa County resident, recently retired from Wells Fargo Bank, and are involved in the American Legion and Elk's Lodge.

