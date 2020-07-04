Stan and Anne Dye to celebrate 69 years of marriage

Stan and Anne Dye are proud to announce they will celebrate 69 years of wedded bliss on July 7. The Dyes are California natives, who have lived in Napa for the 66 years. They have 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Anne is a retired registered nurse who worked at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville for 32 years. Stan is a retired surveyor, and plays bluegrass music. Stan has played at PorchFest for the last several years, and last year, at the age of 91, it was determined that Stan was probably the oldest musician to play at the popular event. Because of coronavirus, the couple does not plan on having a large celebration for their anniversary.