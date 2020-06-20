Terry and Pat Simpkins celebrate 50 years of marriage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Terry and Pat Simpkins celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their son Rod Simpkins, his wife Cori, daughter Kristen Walsh and her husband Brian, plus grandchildren, Avery and Dylan Simpkins; and Elle and Isla Walsh.

They all met for lunch at Vintners Golf Course in Yountville.

Terry and Pat met 55 years ago on a blind date in St Helena when Pat came to see a childhood friend from elementary school. They would marry in Sacramento in a small wedding chapel on June 14, 1970.

The couple lived in West Sacramento for three years while Pat completed her nursing degree at California State University, Sacramento. Terry was employed by Good Chevrolet in Napa and would commute each day while Pat was attending school. They moved to Napa in 1973 where Terry worked for GM dealerships for the next 37 years, retiring from Team Superstores in 2007. Pat started her nursing career at Vallejo General Hospital and Napa State Hospital, then moving on to the Napa County health department, retiring as a public health nurse in 2013.

After retiring, Terry had 3 surgeries (knee, back and hip). They plan to travel the U.S. and visit as many national parks as they can as long as they visit the baseball and football halls of fame first.