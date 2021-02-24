Bill and Barbara Gilbert celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

Bill and Barbara Gilbert Gilbert of Napa celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 18 at their home in Napa.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they celebrated with their family via Facebook Messenger with each of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren sharing their congratulations virtually.

"My son set it up," Bill said. "He is really smart."

The couple have lived all but a few years of their lives in Napa and graduated from Napa High School, as did their sons, Rob and Ron, and two of their four grandchildren, Abby and Nick Gilbert. Their two other grandchildren, Aaron and Jesse Gilbert, grew up in Half Moon Bay.

They also have 10 great-grandchildren, Jacob 12; Kaia, 10; Nolan, 9; Alexa, 8; Myra, 6; Dawson, 5; Hunter, 5; Harmony, 4; Hadley, 4, and Elora, 1.

Their granddaughter Abby Gilbert Huber, who was Miss Napa County in 2001, wrote a poem for the occasion about "70 amazing years of love."

"Thank you for your remarkable example of a marriage of friends sharing their lives through trials, successes, growth and humor and enduring with love," the family wrote in a joint message.