Napa resident, Angela Cabacungan, will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 28. Angela is the wife of the late “Benny” Agapito Cabacungan, mother of the late Loretta Cabacungan Silvagni, mother-in-law of Steven P. Silvagni, and grandmother of Teresa K. Silvagni. Her family are hoping to reschedule a celebration after the quarantine is lifted.