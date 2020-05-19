Helen Patterson turns 99 with a virtual gathering of family

Helen Patterson turns 99 with a virtual gathering of family

On May 17 The family of Helen Patterson celebrated her 99th birthday.

With her husband, Jack, Patterson moved to Napa in 1955, where they raised their three sons.

In the past, Patterson's family has celebrated birthdays with big family get-togethers, but with the pandemic this was not possible, so they held a Zoom meeting instead. Patterson's family thought that the meeting would be a smaller event, but with the use of technology, they were able to contact so many more members of the family, than could have ever shown up for her birthday, under normal conditions.

