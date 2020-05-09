Janet Firth celebrated 100th birthday

Janet Firth celebrated her 100th birthday at noon Thursday, with a drive-by parade at Salvador and Solano avenues in Napa. Janet was born on May 7, 1920. She has two children, Anne and Joan; two grandsons and 1 great grandson due in September 2020. She enjoys playing cards, gardening and travel, and is a veteran of World War II, having served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Her previous work history was with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.
