Kathryn Meihaus turned 100 on May 18. Kay was born in Indianapolis and moved to California to be with her husband starting his medical practice after WW2. She raised 8 children along with 28 grandchildren and 7 great grand-children. She moved to Browns Valley to be with her daughter 4 years ago. She was happily married for 55 years, and was an avid sportswoman playing golf and tennis as much as she could. She also enjoyed a good game of bridge. Currently she enjoys her sessions of Mind-boosters with Collabria Care, and her once a week visit to La Dora's Salon.
Kathryn Meihaus celebrates 100th birthday
Related to this story
- Updated
St. Helena's Raymond Monroy celebrated his 109th birthday on Tuesday.
- Updated
St. Helena's Patricia Rardin, the first female executive at Revlon, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday.
- Updated
The City of Calistoga proclaimed Jan. 8 to be Gena Quast Day in honor of the Roman Spa Hot Springs founder's 100th birthday.
1912 - 2020
- Updated
Celebrating Nap0a County's centenarians.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Longtime Napa resident Howard Lahr kept troops supplied through some of the toughest campaigns in the Pacific.
- Updated
When you turn 100, people want to hear what you have to say.
- Updated
2020 turned out to be a big year for stories of veterans in Napa County, starting with the fact that we had at least five WW II vets turn 100 …