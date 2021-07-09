Kathryn Meihaus celebrates 100th birthday

Kathryn Meihaus turned 100 on May 18. Kay was born in Indianapolis and moved to California to be with her husband starting his medical practice after WW2. She raised 8 children along with 28 grandchildren and 7 great grand-children. She moved to Browns Valley to be with her daughter 4 years ago. She was happily married for 55 years, and was an avid sportswoman playing golf and tennis as much as she could. She also enjoyed a good game of bridge. Currently she enjoys her sessions of Mind-boosters with Collabria Care, and her once a week visit to La Dora's Salon.