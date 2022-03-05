Napan Grant Spalding to celebrate 100th birthday

Grant Spalding was born on March 14, 1922, in Los Angeles, California. He moved to Napa as a child and attended Napa High School. He met his wife Elizabeth Forgnone when she was a freshman and he was a senior. They married in 1944. They were married 70 years until Elizabeth died in 2014.

Grant started his career at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in 1942 as a bicycle messenger. During World War II, he served in the Navy in 1944 and left his service in 1946. Grant went back to work for Mare Island Naval Shipyard in 1946 and retired in 1979 as Head of the Industrial Planning Group.

Grant has two children, Kenneth Spalding and Susan Spalding Ring. He has 4 grandchildren, Mary Spalding Stanton, Robert Spalding, Matt Ring, and Chad Ring. He has five great-grandchildren. His sister, Patricia Barton, 97 is still alive and living in Napa.

Grant has always enjoyed gardening. He has over 70 rose bushes in his front yard. He also enjoys reading and streaming movies. He also enjoys travel — something he and Elizabeth enjoyed during their time together.

Grant’s birthday celebration will be celebrated at his home on Saturday, March 12, with family and friends.