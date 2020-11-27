 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter to celebrate 102nd birthday

Porter to celebrate 102nd birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Pearl Porter

Pearl Porter

 Submitted photo

Pearl Porter will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on Nov. 30.

Pearl lives alone and keeps busy baking, fixing, and pricing jewelry for Community Projects During this pandemic it's been hard for Pearl but her neighbors and Community Projects family keep in contact. Pearl is a volunteer with Community Projects, Inc., a member of Soroptimist International, and enjoys China painting, Pearl and husband Wayne Porter owned and operated the Saddle Shop in Napa. Happy 102nd Birthday Birthday, you are loved.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News