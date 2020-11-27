Porter to celebrate 102nd birthday

Pearl Porter will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on Nov. 30.
Pearl lives alone and keeps busy baking, fixing, and pricing jewelry for Community Projects During this pandemic it's been hard for Pearl but her neighbors and Community Projects family keep in contact. Pearl is a volunteer with Community Projects, Inc., a member of Soroptimist International, and enjoys China painting, Pearl and husband Wayne Porter owned and operated the Saddle Shop in Napa. Happy 102nd Birthday Birthday, you are loved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!