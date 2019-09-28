Scriven celebrates 107th Birthday
Alverda Scriven, orphaned by and a survivor of the Great Influenza Epidemic of 1918, witness to the Great Depression of the 1930s, two World Wars, a man landing on the moon, and a resident of Napa since 1948, celebrated her 107th birthday on Sept. 2 in Gualala. Three of her four children, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 20 members of her family and close friends feted the family’s treasured matriarch with songs, a poem and love.