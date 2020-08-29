Wright celebrates 100th birthday

Shirley Wright, a long-time Napa resident, had his 100th birthday on August 26. He celebrated his milestone birthday with family at the French Laundry, thanks to a generous donation. Shirl is a Navy veteran who served in World War II as a chief motor machinist on a PT ship in the South Pacific. He and his shipmates were among many who witnessed the atomic tests on the Bikini Atoll. Shirl has remained active in his golden years, playing tennis well into his 80’s, and recording his second career golf hole-in-one at Vintner’s Golf Course at the age of 95.