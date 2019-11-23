{{featured_button_text}}

Kaiser Permanente Medical Center—Vacaville

To Roni Marie and Randal Leon Keen of Vacaville, a boy, Kincade Matthew Keen, born Nov. 9, 2019.

Adventist Health St. Helena

To Melissa Hall and Marquice Lamar of Middletown, a boy, Kayson William Deville Lamar, born Nov. 10, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

