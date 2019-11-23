Births Birth Announcements 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kaiser Permanente Medical Center—Vacaville To Roni Marie and Randal Leon Keen of Vacaville, a boy, Kincade Matthew Keen, born Nov. 9, 2019. × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Adventist Health St. HelenaTo Melissa Hall and Marquice Lamar of Middletown, a boy, Kayson William Deville Lamar, born Nov. 10, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Birth Announcements Most Popular Napa man arrested for alleged rape Napa's Stoddard West opens with incredibly affordable rents 3 people arrested after racking up $15,000 bill at Napa resort with stolen credit cards reported stolen Police: Napa man arrested for sexual crimes with a minor Update: Shelter-in-place alert lifted after law enforcement response on Napa street View All Promotions promotion Members Only: See today's paper in E-Edition format promotion This LIMITED TIME DEAL is just for you! Print Ads Sale GIFTS IN TYME - Ad from 2019-11-17 Nov 17, 2019 GIFTS IN TYME PO BOX 5171, WALNUT CREEK, CA 94596 925-372-8961 Other WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-11-17 Nov 17, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Education ST. JOHNS LUTHERAN SCHOOL - Ad from 2019-11-17 Nov 17, 2019 Sale Golden Gate SOTHEBYS/JILL LEVY - Ad from 2019-11-17 Nov 17, 2019 Heritage Sothebys - Jill Levy 780 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 707-255-0845 Medical CNPA Ad Services-ADVENTIST HEALTH ST HELENA - Ad from 2019-11-22 Nov 22, 2019 Adventist Health St. Helena 10 Woodland Rd, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3611 Website Service NAPA DOWNTOWN MERCHANTS-PROMOTION - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 Napa Downtown Merchant 1290 Napa Town Center, Napa, CA 94559 707-257-0322 Office STOREFRONT POLITICAL MEDIA - Ad from 2019-11-17 Nov 17, 2019 Sale DAISY - Ad from 2019-11-17 Nov 17, 2019 Daisy Clothing Boutique 1332 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-2154 Website Service SOUTH EAST VINTAGE NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION - Ad from 2019-11-17 Nov 17, 2019 Sale DOTTY HOPKINS & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-11-17 Nov 17, 2019 Dotty Hopkins & Associates 1932 SIERRA AVE, Napa, CA 94558 707-815-7630