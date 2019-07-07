Adventist Health St. Helena
To Rachel and Daniel Tyrrell of Middletown, a girl, Maeve Etta Tyrell, born June 23, 2019 weighing 8 pound, .06 ounces.
Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.
