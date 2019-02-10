Adventist Health St. Helena
To Hailey Harrell and Matthew Cole of Calistoga, a boy, Barrett James Cole, born Feb. 1, 2019 weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
To Ashley Hannum and Joseph McAndrew of American Canyon, a girl, Phoenix Alexis Lynn McAndrew, born Feb. 2, 2019, weighing 4 pounds, 14 ounces.
To Jordan and Dustin Marshall of Napa, a girl, Ella Jean Marshall, born Jan. 25, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
To Heather and John Loeb of Calistoga, a boy, Oliver Thomas Loeb, born Jan. 1, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, .68 ounces.
Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.
