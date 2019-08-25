{{featured_button_text}}

Adventist Health St. Helena

To Vanessa and Kevin Moniz of American Canyon, a girl, Hazel Adelaide Moniz, born August 9, 2019 weighing 5 pounds, 11 ounces.

Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com. The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.

