Adventist Health St. Helena
To Jocelyn and Jordan Locy of Hidden Valley Lake, a boy, Joey Jordan Locy, born March 1, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
To Jocelyn and Jordan Locy of Hidden Valley Lake, a boy, Joey Jordan Locy, born March 1, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.