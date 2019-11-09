{{featured_button_text}}

Adventist Health St. Helena

To Fabiola and Michael Murphy of Napa County, a boy, Emmett Ruben Murphy, born Oct. 24, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0