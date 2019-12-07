{{featured_button_text}}

Adventist Health St. Helena

Blanca Atonal-Netzahualcoyotl and Juan Gallegos-Moreno of St. Helena, a girl, Natalie Genesis Gallegos-Atonal, born Nov. 23, 2019, weighing 7 pounds.

