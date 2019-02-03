Adventist Health St. Helena
To Janet Manriquez and Lawrence Ellsworth of Napa, a girl, Leia Antoinette Ellsworth, born Jan. 8, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 8.8 ounces.
To Melissa and Charles Newton of Napa, a boy, Logan James Newton, born Jan. 23, 2019, weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces
Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.
