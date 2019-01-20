Adventist Health St. Helena
To Kori Pina and Matthew Bjorner of St. Helena, a boy, Henry Bjorner, born Nov. 25, 2018, weighing 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces. Grandparents are John and Kathleen Bjorner of St. Helena and Dan and Mary Lee Pina or Rutherford.
