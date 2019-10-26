{{featured_button_text}}

Adventist Health St. Helena

To Jennifer Wynn and John Considine of Clear Lake, a girl, Jacie Jordan Considine, born Oct. 11, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Jacie is the grandchild of Joe and Donna Wynn.

To Hanna and Galen Schoch of Napa, a girl, Sedona Raine Schoch, born Oct. 13, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

