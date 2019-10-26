Births Birth Announcements 49 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Adventist Health St. Helena To Jennifer Wynn and John Considine of Clear Lake, a girl, Jacie Jordan Considine, born Oct. 11, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Jacie is the grandchild of Joe and Donna Wynn. × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} To Hanna and Galen Schoch of Napa, a girl, Sedona Raine Schoch, born Oct. 13, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.Sign up now for our News Alerts email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Birth Announcements Jacie Jordan Considine Joe Donna Wynn Sedona Raine Schoch Napa Hanna Galen Schoch Most Popular PG&E identifies 9,623 Napa County customers for possible power shutoff Wednesday Napa Valley restaurants and bars turn to locals Napa Police: Home Depot shopper arrested with burglary tools Medical board revokes license of American Canyon doctor Napa Police: Man tried to set cars on fire in Lucky's parking lot View All Promotions promotion Share your photos with the Napa Valley Register spotlight promotion AP What breed of puppy is perfect for you? Print Ads Service TRANSCENDENCE BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Transcendence Broadway Under the Stars 19201 SONOMA HWY #214, SONOMA, CA 95476 877-424-1414 Other WINDERMERE PROPERTIES/M LESTI - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Windermere Properties - Mark Lesti 409 St Andrews Drive, Napa, CA 94558 707-320-8950 Car NAPA NISSAN - Ad from 2019-10-25 Oct 25, 2019 Napa Nissan Inc. 510 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA 94559 707-253-1551 Sale COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 COLDWELL BANKER 1775 LINCOLN AVE, NAPA, CA 94558 707-258-5200 Other REMAX GOLD NAPA/SHERE DAVIS - Ad from 2019-10-26 20 hrs ago Remax Gold Napa - Shere Davis 802 Vallejo St, Napa, CA 94559 707-738-0225 Sale BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-10-24 Oct 24, 2019 Blue Note Napa 1030 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559 707-880-2300 Currently Open Website Ads Restaurant BRIX - Ad from 2019-10-22 Oct 22, 2019 Brix Restaurant & Gardens 7377 St. Helena Hwy, Napa, CA 94558 707-944-2749 Currently Open Website Sale PACIFIC UNION/BOB BECKSTROM - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Pacific Union/bob Beckstrom 1508 Main Street, St Helena, CA 94574 707-337-8936 Office CNPA Ad Services-ADVENTIST HEALTH ST HELENA - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Adventist Health St. Helena 10 Woodland Rd, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3611 Website Other TERRA FIRMA HEIDI RIZZO, personal - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Terra Firma Global Ptnrs/rizzo 151 Milliken Creek Dr, Napa, CA 94558 800-681-1361