Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center
To Cristofer and Katherine Van Treese or Napa, a girl, Ella Elizabeth Van Treese, born Oct. 1, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com. The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.
