To Meron Derese and Nebiyou Amshalu of Angiwn, a girl, Abigail Nebiyou, born July 13, 2019, weighing 6.15 pounds.

Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.

