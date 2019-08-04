Adventist Health St. Helena
To Nicole and Mario Garcia of Vacaville, a girl, Nalia Amor Garcia, born July 27, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
To Becca Fields and Ethan Behrens of Calistoga, a girl, Violet Catherine Dawn Behrens, born July 27, 2019, weighing 8 pounds.
Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or
sscully@napanews.com.
The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.