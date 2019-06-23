{{featured_button_text}}

Adventist Health St. Helena

To Nicole and Robert Hamilton of Yountville, a girl, Finley Marie Hamilton, born June 10, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

To Vanessa and Michael Andrew of Vallejo, a girl, Victoria Tristan Andrew, born June 13, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.

