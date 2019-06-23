Births Birth Announcements 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Adventist Health St. Helena To Nicole and Robert Hamilton of Yountville, a girl, Finley Marie Hamilton, born June 10, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} To Vanessa and Michael Andrew of Vallejo, a girl, Victoria Tristan Andrew, born June 13, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Birth Announcements Vanessa Nicole Vallejo Finley Marie Hamilton Victoria Tristan Andrew Robert Hamilton Michael Andrew Most Popular American Canyon Police: 3 nabbed after stealing nearly $1,000 worth of alcohol from Safeway Steve Miller Band leads off new Napa outdoor concert series Napa district: Closing two elementary schools among cutbacks considered Napa Police: 4 suspects arrested after stealing from factory outlet store American Canyon Police: Napa man caught with 2 pipe bombs, meth and heroin during traffic stop View All Promotions promotion Local Journalism Matters #NapaNewsNow promotion Local Journalism Matters #NapaNewsNow Print Ads Sale COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-06-23 1 hr ago Other GOLDEN GATE SOTHEBYS INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-06-23 1 hr ago Heritage Sotheby's International Realty 780 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-3434 Sale Lark Shoes - Ad from 2019-06-21 Jun 21, 2019 Other GOLDEN GATE SOTHEBYS INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE - Ad from 2019-06-23 1 hr ago Heritage Sotheby's International Realty 780 Trancas St, Napa, CA 94558 707-337-3434 Service SONOMA RACEWAY - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Sale DOTTY HOPKINS & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-06-23 1 hr ago Other BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP - Ad from 2019-06-23 1 hr ago BETTER HOMES GARDENS/WINE COUNTRY GROUP 470 FIRST ST EAST, SONOMA, CA 94576 707-939-2082 Service BLUE NOTE NAPA VALLEY - Ad from 2019-06-20 Jun 20, 2019 Car NAPA TIRE - Ad from 2019-06-17 Jun 17, 2019 Napa Tire Inc. 1655 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94559 707-255-0411 Website Sale COLDWELL BANKER - Ad from 2019-06-23 1 hr ago