Adventist Health St. Helena

To Kaitlyn and Jack Emerson of Napa, a boy, Theodore “Teddy” John Emerson, born April 3, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

To Aaryn Steele-Whiteside and Elias Wilson of Sacramento, a boy, Esiah Frederick Troy Whiteside-Wilson, born April 4, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.

