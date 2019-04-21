Births Birth Announcements 7 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Adventist Health St. Helena To Kaitlyn and Jack Emerson of Napa, a boy, Theodore “Teddy” John Emerson, born April 3, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces. × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close Sign up Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} To Aaryn Steele-Whiteside and Elias Wilson of Sacramento, a boy, Esiah Frederick Troy Whiteside-Wilson, born April 4, 2019, weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Birth Announcements Elias Wilson Kaitlyn Napa Helena Esiah Frederick Troy Whiteside Theodore John Emerson Sacramento Most Popular Update: Video captures out-of-control car barely missing family outside Napa's Villa Corona restaurant Timothy Wilkens Jr. Napa coroner IDs pedestrian fatality on Highway 29 Truck with wine tanks crashes into Napa power pole Napa's Exertec Health & Fitness Center to close promotion Pet tributes We know your pets are like members of the family. promotion Nominate your pet for Pic of the Litter Want to see your pet in the newspaper? Print Ads Ad Vault 113057-1.pdf Apr 19, 2019 Ad Vault VAN WINDEN GARDEN CENTER - Ad from 2019-04-18 Apr 18, 2019 Van Winden Garden Center 1805 Pueblo Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-255-8400 Ad Vault 112846-1.pdf Apr 15, 2019 Sale LOOSE CABOOSE (THE) - Ad from 2019-04-19 Apr 19, 2019 The Loose Caboose Hobbies 820-A Third St, Napa, CA 94559 707-258-1222 Ad Vault 112937-1.pdf Apr 16, 2019 Ad Vault 1st Custom Digital Hearing Aid Center - Ad from 2019-04-21 7 min ago 1st Custom Digital Hearing Aid Center 3179 Solano Ave, Napa, CA 94558 707-235-2409 Ad Vault Zimmermann - Ad from 2019-04-15 Apr 15, 2019 Zimmermann 3443 Villa Lane Ste.10, Napa, CA 94558 707-258-6077 Ad Vault 112938-1.pdf Apr 16, 2019 Ad Vault CHARLES KRUG WINERY - Ad from 2019-04-21 7 min ago Charles Krug Winery 2800 Main Street, ST. HELENA, CA 94574 707-967-2261 Website Ad Vault CNPA Ad Services-ADVENTIST HEALTH ST HELENA - Ad from 2019-04-21 7 min ago Adventist Health St. Helena 10 Woodland Rd, St. Helena, CA 94574 707-963-3611 Website